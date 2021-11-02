A Delaware Chancery Court Judge has dismissed Croda's lawsuit against New Castle County over a controversial ordinance, passed in 2019, that imposed heights on landfills.
Croda doesn't own any landfills, but in a complaint, filed in August of 2020, the company said the ordinance could block their planned expansion at their Atlas Point campus. They called the ordinance "potentially crippling" and claimed some aspects of the ordinance were not publicly discussed.
But in a ruling, dated Oct. 28, 2021, Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn said Croda filed its complaint far too late--nearly a year--after the 60-day notice of the zoning ordinance was published, as required.
"The Statute of Repose is 'jurisdictional and therefore may not be waived.' Delaware courts strictly apply the sixty-day limit from the date of publication to 'promote predictability[,] stability...order[,] and certainty when a legislative body enacts a land use ordinance by encouraging prompt challenges to an adopted statute or ordinance.'"
The ordinance targeted Waste Management, which operates the only landfill in New Castle County in West Minquadale, from exceeding a height of 140 feet. Waste Management filed a lawsuit following the ordinance's passage, but ultimately withdrew it, calling it a "business decision."
Croda will now have to apply for a special-use permit for all future heavy industry uses it wishes to pursue.
The chemical company was at the center of a travel nightmare, when in 2018, an ethylene oxide leak shuttered the Delaware Memorial Bridge for hours during Thanksgiving weekend. In 2020, New Castle County Council passed a resolution that opposed Croda's plans to expand production. At the time, Councilman Jea Street called it a "matter of the haves vs. the have-nots," citing air quality and quality of life concerns he said already exist for residents along the Route 9 corridor.
It's unclear whether Croda plans to appeal the decision. A company spokeswoman did not return WDEL's request for comment.
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer's office also didn't return WDEL's request for comment.