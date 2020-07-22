New Castle's Croda Atlas Point is seeking a permit from DNREC to build a 12,000 gallon tank to help in production of an agricultural product.
Atlas Point Site Director Chris Barnett told a DNREC virtual public hearing on Tuesday that the tank would be used to help produce Atplus Destiny.
"This goes into agriculture. It's not an active ingredient in anything that is applied to fields, but farmers will use this material to better apply their pesticides and herbicides to their crops. It helps the active ingredient to better disperse on the surface of the plant, and it also improves the droplet size so the droplets don't spread with the wind to the other part of the farmer's field."
Under the proposal, Croda is estimating they would add about 720 lb/year of volatile organic compound emissions. Barnett pointed out they received a separate permit for a emission control project that will remove more than 5,000 lb/year, making it an overall net reduction in emissions when the projects are completed.
Croda is not asking for a extension of their limit of 20 tons per year of actual VOC emissions.
The release comes as they mix products together in the tanks to change their function in the use of different materials. The emission comes after the tanks are full, needing to release some material through a conservation vent.
Croda Atlas Point has come under criticism, including from New Castle County Council, after a 2018 release of ethylene oxide that shut down the Delaware Memorial Bridge for hours on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel days of the year.
"These tanks are separate from our ethylene oxide area," Barnett said Tuesday.
"Some customers use these things in their products that are used in hygiene products like diapers or feminine hygiene materials, water purification, agriculture for spray improvement, surface cleaner, and some of our products are further modified to make soap and shampoo ingredients."
Although no public comment was permitted at Tuesday's hearing, DNREC is looking for comments through the end of the month.
Written comments may be submitted to the Hearing Officer via the online comment form at dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/publichearings/comment-form/, via email to DNRECHearingComments@delaware.gov though July 31, 2020.
It's unclear when a DNREC decision on the permit could be reached.