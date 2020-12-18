The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has given Croda International permission to restart its Atlas Point ethylene oxide (EO) plant for testing purposes only, beginning the first week of January.
The plant in New Castle needs to be fully operational in order to conduct an emissions test which will be done during the second week of January.
The plant will then shut down pending regulatory review.
The site failed an emissions test in September.
The EO plant has been under scrutiny since a leak of the flammable chemical forced an hours long closure of the Delaware Memorial Bridge on the Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend in 2018.