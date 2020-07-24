A popular restaurant near Milltown won't be reopening its doors.
Crossroads, on Kirkwood Highway, posted a farewell on Facebook Thursday, saying that after 23 years, the restaurant would be closing for good.
It shuttered in March when Governor Carney halted all indoor dining due to the coronavirus pandemic. After restrictions on indoor dining were lifted, on June 4, 2020, Crossroads posted on Facebook indicating it wanted to reopen.
"Due to state restrictions, we are working hard to make the best possible decision on reopening for our business, our staff and our guests. We thank you all for your continued support and understanding and hope to be seeing you soon," it said on Facebook.
But in Thursday's post, Crossroads claims social distancing requirements have made it impossible for the restaurant to continue with operations.
"It has been very emotional for our family to make a decision on the future of Crossroads but unfortunately social distancing requirements have made it impossible for us to continue operations. While originally, we had every intention of reopening our doors, it became obvious as time went on that this was not going to happen."
They also thanked customers for a great two decades.
"We can’t thank them enough for all of the support. We will miss all of you very much.
The owner of Mill Creek Shopping Center indicated on Facebook that they're "truly sad" to see Crossroads' departure. They plan to lease the site to another business at some point.