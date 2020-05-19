Delaware's "active" novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases jumped another 131, as the total cumulative number of cases rose past the 8,000 mark, and deaths rose past 300, on the back of 1,644 new tests.
According to Delaware Division of Public Health officials, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 positive cases grew Tuesday to 8,017, a 148-case increase over the day prior.
Seven new deaths now bringing the total number of fatalities attributed to the virus to 304.
Recoveries gained another 10 persons, bringing the total to 3,555 while active cases rose to 4,158.
By county, New Castle increased by 107 cases to 2,845, Kent increased by 17 cases to 1,236, and Sussex increased 25 cases to 3,886.
Hospitalizations decreased by four to 236 while negative tests increased by 1,496, to 36,085.
Data on the new deaths and critically hospitalized persons was still pending.