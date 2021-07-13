The free COVID-19 test you can get in Delaware is changing.
Curative, the state's testing partner, is shifting from a saliva-based test to a self-administered shallow nasal swab. The test involves inserting a swab into one nostril about ½ to ¾ of an inch and swirling the swab for 15-30 seconds and repeating the procedure with the other nostril.
Watch a video of the new test:
Turnaround times for test results haven't changed with results still expected between 24 and 48 hours of a specimen being received at Curative's lab.
The new Abbott shallow nasal PCR test has been phased in at Curative testing sites, including state service centers, since June.
With the testing change, there will continue to be no out-of-pocket charges for Delawareans using the Curative testing sites. The sites will continue to collect health insurance information from individuals being tested.
“Curative remains an important partner in our COVID-19 testing strategy,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director of the Delaware Division of Public Health. “We know that our medical and scientific knowledge about the SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19 continue to evolve, and so, too, will things like testing methods. The Division of Public Health has confidence in the effectiveness of the new shallow nasal test and we hope that Delawareans will continue to embrace using the Curative testing sites.”
To learn more about Curative or the new shallow nasal test or to schedule a testing or vaccination time slot, go to curative.com. To find a COVID-19 testing site near you in Delaware, click here.
