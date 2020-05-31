Dover has a curfew in effect from 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, June 1, following a protest that eventually led into a crosstown march, and then the looting of at least one store at the Dover Mall.
The Dover Mall was broken into and at least one store was looted at around 7 p.m. Sunday night.
Protests began early in the day in Dover's government district, but eventually a group spilled out onto Route 13, and walked the two miles north on the major north-south artery, before being directed off the highway into the mall parking lot, all with the assistance of Dover Police.
It is uncertain how many, if any, of the original group of protesters ended up splintering into the cross town march, or to the Mall.
Facebook Lives from the scene show people running in and out of the Forever 21, which has a glass exterior entranceway, there was no initial evidence of police near the scene, but they did eventually secure the area in front of the store.
The Dover Mall had been scheduled to reopen on Monday, as part of Phase One of Delaware's COVID-19 reopening plan.
Members of the group who had walked up Route 13 also continued north to the front of the Delaware State Police Troop Barracks.
The curfew is in place until further notice.