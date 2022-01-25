New Castle County announced they have settled a lawsuit filed by six current and former female police officers against the man formerly second-in-command of their police unit.
Captain Laura O’Sullivan, Captain Patricia Davies, Senior Corporal Jessica Neipris, Retired Master Corporal Lynda Scelsi, Retired Master Corporal Margaret Ellwein, and Lori Kane alleged sexual harassment by Lt. Col. Quinton Watson between 1996 and 2016.
In a 2020 court filing, they all claimed that Watson used his position of power to create a "hostile environment" rampant with sexual harassment, assault, overt misogyny, and retaliation. They said while Watson's behavior - as previously and first reported by WDEL - included blatant acts of sexual harassment and assault, it also took on more subtle forms, including gawking, gestures, sounds, and aggressive displays. That hostile work environment, the court filing alleges, went on for more than two decades.
In a statement released by the county, "Ultimately, Plaintiff's allegations were investigated and largely substantiated."
The settlement forces Watson to surrender his police certification and retiree credentials, including his police retirement badge and identification card.
Watson officially retired on December 5, 2018, one day after he was interviewed by Sgt. Barry Mullins, internal affairs for the Wilmington Police Department, who helped investigate the case.
The amount of the settlement was not disclosed, however, an ordinance passed by County Council Tuesday night said the County had incurred over $1.2 million in legal fees to represent the County and the individually named County officials and employees, except Watson who used his own counsel at his expense.
They appropriated $1.7 million from the Tax Stabilization Reserve Account to "partially fund the settlement", but that they would not be paying any of the money Watson agreed to pay the plaintiffs.