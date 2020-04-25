Starting Sunday, Dover Air Force Base will be easing up on some coronavirus-related restrictions.
For example, access to the facility will again be extended beyond active-duty personnel and their families, but anyone coming in will have to show a valid ID, and the trusted traveler and visitor pass programs will remain suspended.
No more than 75 people at a time will be allowed into the commissary, which will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In addition, commissary patrons will have to maintain social distancing and wear masks.
The base pharmacy will go back to its normal hours, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays with curbside pickup available, and be closed Saturdays.
If you need more information, call 302-677-7732 or visit the Dover Air Force Base Facebook page.