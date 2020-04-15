Dover Air Force Base 2LT Colin Dziadaszek said he doesn't like to sit on the sidelines during a challenge, and his unit at the base's innovation lab is in the game when it comes to combating COVID-19.
Dziadaszek and his fellow airman at the lab known as BEDROCK saw groups starting to create supplies to help medical personnel, and they hit on an idea.
"We started looking into personal protective equipment and we saw there was a shortage, so we did some research and saw we could do 3D printed faceshields for our personnel."
Using pre-existing supplies in the lab, BEDROCK started creating the elastic bands, visor, and shields out of a chemically resistant and reusable acrylonitrile butadiene styrene plastic.
"They're just generic open-source designs that anyone with a 3D printer can utilize on the NIH website. They're available for downloading and printing by anybody."
They've worked their process so it takes about three hours to make an individual mask, and they're already completed 90, with a goal to distribute around 160 to medical personnel and those who need to work close to others.
"It feels really great to be involved in these efforts to continue the mission and taking care of our airmen. We take an oath to support the United States, and this is no different. This is something that we're able to do and help out in any capacity."
Dziadaszek said it shows the flexibility of his squad.
"Our innovation office we're always trying to think outside of the box. This aligns with what we're trying to do. We're looking to find unique solutions to new problems, or things that have been around a long time."
On April 5, Col. Matthew Jones authorized the wear of face masks in uniform for DAFB personnel. The coverings are expected to hold to the same neatness and military image standards of the rest of the uniform.