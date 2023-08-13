DART Connect is getting set to expand into Newark. The popular on-demand transit service allows residents to request a ride anywhere within the Newark area.
DART Connect operates Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Officials said this will work concurrently with Unicity and then take over by the end of September.
It'll cost you $2.00 per ride and 80-cents for a reduced fare.
"Since our introduction of DART Connect in the spring of 2021, we have had much success in Georgetown and Millsboro. We are excited to expand this on-demand service to the city of Newark for thousands of residents, workers and visitors lacking access to a vehicle or who rely on bus service to travel to jobs, medical and social services throughout the community", Delaware Transit Corporation CEO John Sisson said.
"I'm pleased to welcome DART Connect-Newark to the City and grateful for DelDOT and the Planning Department for their work to provide a reliable, affordable microtransit system to our residents," Mayor Stu Markham said. "DART Connect-Newark will ensure access to education, employment and entertainment opportunities and make mobility accessible for all throughout the entire City."
Customers can use the DART Connect app or dial 1-800-652-DART, option 3 to request a ride, on-the-spot, anywhere within the service area of Newark