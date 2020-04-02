DART's bus service will be free beginning Thursday morning, but they are taking additional safety measures due to COVID-19.
Riders on the public transportation buses will be limited based on the capacity of each bus, and riders will enter using the rear door, unless they are in need of boarding assistance. There will be no fees collected until further notice.
To accommodate the new restrictions, DART says they will operate additional timing buses, and have more operators on standby.
DART has been operating most of its regular fixed routes on a Saturday schedule, with their weekend schedule remaining as normal.