DART will be adding a half dozen more electric buses to its fleet thanks to a three-and-a-half million dollar Federal Transportation Authority (FTA) grant.
This is the fourth grant received from the FTA totaling over nine-million dollars.
When put on the street, the six new buses will give the agency a total of 26, which is about ten percent of their total fleet.
Sixteen electric buses are currently running with four more to be added this fall.
The buses are able to go about 250 miles on a single charge.
DART will also be expanding its use of fast charging stations at bus depots.
Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) spokesman C. R. McLeod said the buses will be able to pull into bus depots for a quick charge between routes.
"A bus can pull up and while it's waiting, the charger is actually an overhead charger that will drop down, and can charge for ten or fifteen minutes to provide additional charge for the buses to keep running beyond that single charge capacity," said McLeod.
The electric buses have a slightly different profile than their diesel counterparts, and McLeod said they're also touting the use of electric on the bus exteriors.
"We've got a lot of signage on those buses to that fact, showcasing them."