"We did very well," said DART First State's Patty Boyd. "The outreach and support from the public and some of our partners, it was just amazing to see."
The Delaware Transit Corporation's typically hosts a Stuff The Bus nutritional assistance donation drive during Thanksgiving, but after seeing the ongoing need caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, they've occasionally hosted extra events.
Their most recent efforts, held from April 26 to April 30, 2021, were quite successful.
"We collected 9,621 pounds of food, which equals out to 4.8 tons of food for Delawareans in need of food assistance," Boyd said. "It makes us feel great that we're able to help out others who are in need. It's so nice to see everybody who comes out and supports us, too--that people realize that there is a continuing need during this time."
It was an easy decision, Boyd said, to see the need, have the infrastructure in place already, and step up to help as often as they can. Community outpouring has been overwhelming, she said.
"We started doing it last year when COVID struck us all and we noticed the long lines for food, and we thought that this would be a great way to help out the community and the food bank," she said. "We had a lot of things in place since we do it every Thanksgiving, so it was something that we could easily throw together, and the food bank was just very thankful for our assistance."
Because of the pandemic , Boyd said they used a smaller space--the paratransit buses--but still have managed to pack the vehicles every time they've hosted a Stuff The Bus.
"We literally are packing that bus full of boxes and bags full of food. We have empty boxes, and people drop their donations in the boxes, and then we push them into the back of the bus, and we stuffed it is as tightly as we can," Boyd said. "We filled one bus in Rehoboth and Dover, and then up in New Castle County we filled another bus, and I can tell you there was not an inch of space last Friday for anything more. The generosity was just very heartwarming."