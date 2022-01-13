Some DART weekday bus routes will have reduced service starting today as the transit service deals with staffing shortages.
Twelve routes -- 5, 6, 8, 18, 20, 31, 35, 43, 52, 53, 63 and 301 -- all will see at least one run suspended, while weekend service and paratransit will continue to operate at their normal levels.
DART officials say existing staff vacancies, combined with COVID cases, are contributing factors in the staffing shortage.
A mask mandate is in effect on DART's buses for riders and operators, and capacity is limited to the amount of available seats, with no one being allowed to ride as a standee.
The affected routes are (bold indicates PM):
Route 5 from Christiana Mall (Target): 2:55 4:38 6:18
Route 5 from Wilmington Transit Center: 3:45 5:25
Route 6 from Newark Transit Hub: 2:10 4:30
Route 6 from Wilmington Transit Center: 3:20 5:40
Route 8 from 9th St. at Grant St: 6:03 7:03 8:03 9:03 10:05 11:05 12:05 1:05 2:05 3:30 4:30 5:34 6:33 7:33 8:33 9:33 10:35
Route 8 from Port of Wilmington: 6:35 7:35 8:35 9:35 10:35 11:35 12:35 1:35 3:00 4:00 5:00 6:05 7:05 8:05 9:05 10:05 11:00
Route 18 from Polly Drummond SC: 6:15 8:16 2:39 3:55 4:55 6:20 7:10
Route 18 from Cedar Tree Apts: 7:15 3:51 5:10 6:10
Route 18 from Rodney Square 11th St. at King St: 5:37
Route 20 from Wilmington Transit Center: 2:35 3:55
Route 20 from Yorklyn Rd: 3:18 4:38
Route 31 from Wilmington Transit Center: 2:45 4:15 5:45
Route 31 from Claymont Train Station: 3:30 5:00 6:30
Route 35 from Wilmington Transit Center: 5:25 6:21 7:24 8:31 9:36
Route 35 from Brandywine Town Center: 5:55 6:55 7:59 9:06
Route 43 no AM service; use Route 63
Route 52 from Wilmington Transit Center: 6:25
Route 52 from Twaddell Mill Rd: 6:55
Route 53 from Wrangle Hill P&R: 1:44
Route 53 from Newark Transit Hub: 6:43
Route 63 from Amazon: 8:05 9:35
Route 63 from Odessa P&R: 8:45 10:12
Route 301 southbound from Delaware Ave.: 5:10
Route 301 northbound from Dover Transit Center: 7:00
You can find the full updated schedules on DART's website.