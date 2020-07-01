DART announced Wednesday its "Stuff The Bus" COVID-19 Relief Efforts Food Drive collected 4.5 tons of food to assist Delawareans during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Delaware Transit Corporation, 9,097 pounds of food were raised between Jun 22 and June 26 at Safeway and ShopRite stores in Rehoboth, Dover, First State Plaza, Brandywine Commons, and Four Seasons Shopping centers.
"I’m proud of our employees, business partners, bus riders, and the community, along with Safeway and ShopRite, whose generous donations will help out their fellow Delawareans in need of food assistance," said DTC Chief Executive Officer John Sisson.
Non-perishable donations came in from the general public, businesses, and organizations throughout Delaware, and filled three 28-foot paratransit buses. The Food Bank of Delaware will distribute the donated food through its Hunger Relief Partners to First State residents in need of assistance.
“The Food Bank of Delaware is so thankful to our friends at DART First State and DelDOT for stepping up during this time of unprecedented need," said Food Bank of Delaware Community Relations Director Chad Robinson. "While we are all familiar with the Stuff the Bus at Thanksgiving time, the outpouring of support we saw in this 'COVID-19 Edition' was amazing. The donation of over 4.5 tons of food last week will go out to support the needs of thousands of food insecure Delawareans suffering during this time. We are grateful for this ongoing partnership and look forward our annual Stuff the Bus again in the fall.”