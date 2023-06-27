The Delaware Department of Insurance said as many as 8,000 Delawareans may be affected by a data breach involving a third party vendor for Genworth Financial.
According to the state Insurance Department, PBI Research Services disclosed the breach on June 16, 2023, which is believed to have occurred around May 29th and 30th.
Between 2.5 and 2.7 million people could be affected nationwide including agents, policy holders and beneficiaries, with information such as names, dates of birth, policy numbers and social security numbers having been compromised.
Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro said the breach activates Delaware's Insurance Data Security Act which was passed by the state General Assembly in 2019.
The Act mandates the following:
- Investigation of a cybersecurity event and correction of compromised information systems
- Detailed reporting to the Insurance Commissioner
- Notification to consumers within 60 days, except in cases where federal law or law enforcement agencies require or request modified timelines
- Consumers must be provided credit monitoring services at no cost for a period of at least one year in addition to receiving information regarding freezing one’s credit
According to Navarro's office, the department received a relevant policyholder list, which investigators can use to check company compliance with the Act.
In addition consumer service representatives can use the information to help concerned agents, policyholders, and beneficiaries who contact the office.
Genworth has also set up a web site for consumer updates.