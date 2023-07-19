Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.