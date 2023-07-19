Colleen Davis, Delaware's current state treasurer, has announced a bid to run for Congress.
Davis is running for the seat being vacated by Lisa Blunt Rochester who has announced her campaign for U.S. Senate.
Davis, of Dagsboro, is in her second term as state treasurer and points to the creation of the Delaware EARNS program as one of her accomplishments while in office.
EARNS is a program aimed at expanding resident's ability to save for retirement through an interstate collaboration.
“Serving as Delaware’s Treasurer has meant fighting for hardworking families, seniors and the vulnerable, to help keep them safe and secure. Now I’m running for Congress because we need leaders who know what families go through, who will protect our fundamental rights and fight for our children’s future,” Davis said in a released statement.
Davis joins fellow Democrat and state senator Sarah McBride in the run for Delaware's lone representative seat.