A fugitive who escaped from the Chester County Prison nearly two weeks ago has managed to obtain a weapon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens said Tuesday that Danelo Cavalcante was seen in South Coventry Township and managed to obtain a weapon from an open garage.
"He is now armed with a .22-caliber rifle with a scope and flashlight mounted on it," Bivens said. "We have always considered him to be a risk. We just now absolutely know that he has a weapon."
The homeowner was also in the garage at the time Cavalcante entered and fired a handgun at the fugitive, but missed.
The rattled public in Chester County is asked to remain vigilant.
"We're not evacuating homes at this point. We're asking residents to be vigilant, and again, lock their doors," Bivens said.
Items of Cavalcante's clothing, including his boots, also have apparently been recovered.
Pennsylvania State Police have been holding a perimeter just south of Coventryville, using a grid around PA 23, PA 100, Fairview/Nantmeal Roads, and Iron Bridge/County Parks Roads since early this morning.
Police have said they believe Cavalcante is "corraled" in that 8-10 sq. mile area.
Cavalcante is believed to be within a perimeter in the South Coventry Township area: Routes 23 & 100, Fairview & Nantmeal Roads, and Iron Bridge & County Park Roads. Residents should secure buildings, property and vehicles. Report sightings or related activity immediately to 911.— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 12, 2023
Also Tuesday, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro called for Cavalcante to surrender. "This is a moment you have to realize that the gig is almost up," Shapiro said. He also said he remained confident that law enforcement would catch up with Cavalcante.
The search for Cavalcante has remained entirely in the expansive Chester County thus far, starting early last week around Longwood Gardens, before he stole a work vehicle and travelled west of Phoenixville, where there now have been reported sightings in Phoenixville, East Pikeland Township, East Nantmeal Township, and now South Coventry Township.