The Delaware College of Art and Design is kicking off its 25th anniversary celebration, and you can join in the festivities.
Back in 1997, 2 well-known art schools from elsewhere in the US answered the Wilmington Renaissance Corporation's call to help revitalize the Market Street area, said College President Jean Dahlgren.
"The schools that answered the request were Pratt Institute in New York City--actually in Brooklyn--and the Corcoran in Washington, DC, and so those two behemoth schools came together with the Wilmington Renaissance Corporation to form a new entity," said Dahlgren.
DCAD's 25th anniversary celebration starts April 14th, includes events like a kickoff gala and art show, and Dahlgren reminded prospective attendees they can help the school by donating to help continue its mission.
"Because those proceeds are going directlyto our students," said Dahlgren.
You can find out more at DCAD.edu/25-years.