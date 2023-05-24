Delaware State Treasurer Colleen Davis has begun to take proactive measures to protect Delaware's financial interests in anticipation of a potential federal government default.
The move comes after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin said that, without an agreement to raise the nation's debt ceiling by June 1st, the federal government could default on its loan obligations.
“I remain committed to ensuring the security and the stability of Delaware’s cash and investments,” Davis said. “Though I hope we see an agreement in Washington, my obligation is to protect the financial resources of the state and it’s residents in the event that we don’t.”
According to the Treasurer's office, Delaware's overall investment portfolio holds about $2.3-billion in U.S. Treasuries.
“What’s important to know is that Delaware has resources to meet its financial obligations in the near-term without the money from the U.S. Treasury holdings,” Davis added. “As always, we have developed strategies to buffet the tide of financial turmoil in Delaware. We will continue to monitor negotiations in Washington and urge our leaders to come to an agreement.”