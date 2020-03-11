One person died after a house fire overnight near Wilmington Manor.
Firefighters were called out just before midnight on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 to Paul Road in the Chelsea Estates subdivision and found the rear of a house engulfed in flames and a person reported to still be inside.
The victim was removed by firefighters and treated by New Castle County paramedics before being rushed to Christiana Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The state Fire Marshal's Office said four people were living in the residence.
The investigation into the cause is continuing.