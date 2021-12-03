Homeowners and renters in New Castle County that suffered damage from September's remnants of Tropical Storm Ida have until December 17 to apply federal loan assistance.
New Castle County did not receive a disaster declaration from FEMA or the Small Business Administration despite extensive damage along the record-swollen Brandywine Creek that flooded out a large section of rowhomes in Northeast Wilmington, along with some damage to apartments upstream from Brandywine Park.
FEMA Presidential Disasters were declared in the bordering counties of Gloucester in New Jersey, Chester and Delaware in Pennsylvania, and a SBA Administrative Declaration was issued for Cecil in Maryland.
Being a connected county to a FEMA declaration allows New Castle County small businesses and non-profits to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan that would be valued at the assessed amount of damage or $2 million, whichever is lower.
The fact Delaware was not declared a FEMA disaster zone by President Biden means that homeowners and renters could not take advantage of FEMA grants that would have covered essential needs to bring houses back up to code, or to live in apartment while repairs are being made.
City of Wilmington Emergency Management Officer Willie Patrick told Wilmington City Council this week that after meeting with the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, he believed there were reasons Delaware's application for grant-level aid was rejected.
"The scope of the disaster was in a small, concentrated area, the extent of the damage, the home ownership-to-rental ratio, and the amount of uninsured loss."
Patrick said they are working with DEMA and the Governor's Office, who has to ultimately make the FEMA request, to bolster New Castle County's case for a delayed declaration.
"We are going to do a virtual damage assessment and hopefully include some areas or properties that were not included in the original declaration. We will see if that's enough to change the mind of [FEMA] Region 3."
A FEMA declaration would have allowed for federal grants to be issued, but when they declined Delaware's offer, it is the Small Business Administration that handles disaster loans for homeowners, despite the name of the group.
Disaster loans are available for up to $200,000 for homeowners to repair or replace their properties, while homeowners and renters can borrow up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged property from the storm.
In addition, applicants can also ask for an increase of up to 20% of their physical damages to cover mitigation strategies.
Mary Cook with SBA had suggestions for what others have done with the mitigation loans, which she said can return 6-times the investment if a disaster repeats.
"You can seal the roof deck, elevate the structure, put a sump pump in, relocate out of a flood plane, or landscape your property to improve runoff."
Interest rates for the homeowners/renters disaster loans are as low as 1.563%, with private nonprofits being able to get a 2% rate, and other businesses at 2.855%.
"We're different than regular lenders in that the interest rate remains for the life of the loan. As long as SBA has it, the interest rate will not change. We can stretch the payments as long as 30 years to help make the payments affordable."
New Castle County residents looking to take advantage of the disaster loans will need to hurry, as the deadline for applying for a loan for physical damages is December 17, 2021.
You can apply online at the SBA's website, and should apply under SBA declaration 17229/17230, both connected to Cecil County's disaster declaration.
Biden did approve New Castle County as a Disaster area for private, non-profits from Ida.
Those entities, including food kitchens, homeless shelters, and community centers, can apply for a loan equal to the damages, up to $2 million.
To apply for Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Loan Assistance, businesses, nonprofits, homeowners, and renters should click here or contact the SBA Customer Service Center at Phone: 1.800.659.2955 or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.