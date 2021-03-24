DelMemBr double fatal

Two people died in this crash on the Delaware Memorial Bridge

Four people were killed in three separate crashes in New Castle County on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

The first incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on westbound Route 40 at Buckley Boulevard.

A three vehicle rear end collision resulted in the death of a 72-year old man from Elkton.

New Castle County paramedics said an 84-year old Wilmington woman was hospitalized for less serious injuries after being extricated from her vehicle.

Delaware State troopers are investigating that crash.

Around 3 p.m. rescue crews from New Castle County and Salem County, New Jersey were called to the Delaware bound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge for a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) officials said a car broke down in the right center lane and was then hit from behind by the truck.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene; a third was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

DRBA police are the lead investigators for that accident.

The third crash happened outside of Newark on Otts Chapel Road around 5:30 p.m.

Delaware State Police say a motorcycle ridden by a 21-year old man from Dover crashed near North Hunter Forge Road.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

