Four people were killed in three separate crashes in New Castle County on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
The first incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on westbound Route 40 at Buckley Boulevard.
A three vehicle rear end collision resulted in the death of a 72-year old man from Elkton.
New Castle County paramedics said an 84-year old Wilmington woman was hospitalized for less serious injuries after being extricated from her vehicle.
Delaware State troopers are investigating that crash.
Around 3 p.m. rescue crews from New Castle County and Salem County, New Jersey were called to the Delaware bound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge for a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) officials said a car broke down in the right center lane and was then hit from behind by the truck.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene; a third was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
DRBA police are the lead investigators for that accident.
The third crash happened outside of Newark on Otts Chapel Road around 5:30 p.m.
Delaware State Police say a motorcycle ridden by a 21-year old man from Dover crashed near North Hunter Forge Road.
The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identities of the victims have not been released.