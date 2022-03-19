A man died early Saturday after a police officer in Dewey Beach fired his weapon at him during a foot chase, Delaware state police said.
The man, identified at a state police news conference only as a 21-year-old from Milford, was located behind a building in Dewey Beach as unconscious with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, state police Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said at a news conference.
At the request of the town police, the state police homicide unit and Delaware Department of Justice Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust are investigating what happened, according to a news release.
The Dewey Beach police officer who fired his service firearm also wasn’t immediately identified by name on Saturday, except that he was on the force for 1 1/2 years.
The situation began shortly after 1 a.m. when employees at The Starboard restaurant called Dewey Beach police to say a man was leaving the restaurant with a gun. Officers tried to talk to the man, but he fled on foot and officers lost sight of him after a few blocks.
About an hour later, a restaurant employee called police to say the man had returned and was in a “restricted employee-only area,” the news release said. Two officers arrived but the man fled again.
One of the officers fired at the man during a foot chase but the man continued running, state police said. The officers later located the man, who was unconscious and with a handgun nearby, according to Pepper. The man was pronounced dead at Beebe Hospital in Dewey Beach.