A former Delaware Correctional Officer who was also a K-9 handler has been indicted on felony charges for the heat-related death of a canine named Lux.
The Delaware Attorney General's Office Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust charged 45-year-old Darrel Wiley with assault against a law enforcement animal, cruelty to animals and official misconduct.
According to the DOJ, an investigation indicated that Wiley left the dog confined and unattended in an official vehicle while on duty at Vaughn Correctional Center for more than four hours last September on a day when the temperature topped 80 degrees. Investigators also said Wiley was found to have repeatedly left Lux confined in his vehicle between June and September.
"We find these stories so viscerally disturbing not only because we care for the animals, but because we struggle to understand their abusers’ actions,” Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “For most of us, to be human is to be humane. We all recognize that dogs are completely dependent on us and that owning one is a responsibility — above all else a responsibility to keep it safe. Children understand that fact. The law understands it, too. And figures of authority should understand it better than anyone.”
"Department of Correction K9s are valued members of our correctional family and the circumstances of K9 Lux's death are deeply disturbing and unacceptable,” Delaware Department of Correction Commissioner Monroe Hudson Jr. said. “The DOC maintains national best practice standards, implemented through excellent training and required certifications, to ensure that our K9s are used appropriately in our correctional facilities and that they receive the protection and care they deserve. In addition to the independent investigation sought by the DOC which resulted in today's charges our Department has undertaken a comprehensive review of our K9 program to ensure that these teams across our facilities operate to the high standards of safety and security that we demand."