The death toll of the novel coronavirus rose again Saturday, rocking the Philadelphia region as the city and neighboring counties and states recorded additional deaths, plus hundreds of new cases.
The deaths serve as indicators that the virus continues to spread despite drastic efforts to contain it. On Saturday, Pennsylvania reported 34 deaths and at least 2,848 infections. At least four people have died in Philadelphia, four in Delaware County, five in Montgomery County, and another four in Northampton County – up in the Lehigh Valley.
Saturday brought new cases in more of the state's rural areas, too, with Tioga and Mckean counties on the New York border, and Cameron in the Elk State Forest confirming infections.
“We’re seeing this virus rear its ugly head in every corner of our commonwealth," Gov. Tom Wolf said. Due to the increase in places where the virus is showing up, the governor expanded his stay-at-home order to various additional counties.
Nearby New Jersey and Delaware have not been spared, either. The former reported 140 deaths and at least 11,127 infections Saturday, marking a one-day jump of 32 deaths and nearly 2,300 new cases. The latter saw its third death Saturday as confirmed cases reached at least 213.
The three states have now recorded at least 177 deaths from the disease.
Philadelphia on Saturday reported 806 total coronavirus cases – many of which are likely not in the state count, because Philadelphia is among the locations that release numbers before the state does.
Saturday's increase of 169 cases was more than Friday's. Among the people infected are at least 54 health care workers, one Department of Corrections employee and one inmate of a city jail, though officials would not say which jail.
Of two new deaths reported Friday, one was of a patient at a nursing home.
“It is a reminder of the extremely serious nature of this pandemic," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. "The unfortunate reality is that there will likely be more deaths as the number of cases grows, which is why our stay-at-home order is essential. This virus is very real and very deadly.”
Testing at the city's mass testing site outside Citizens Bank Park resumed Thursday.
The region now has at least 20 testing sites for coronavirus, including the large drive-thru site in South Philadelphia. However, people must meet strict criteria to be tested.
Doctors must send you to testing at most sites. The Citizens Bank Park site is only for people with symptoms who are health care workers or are over age 50. The site is turning away people who do not meet the criteria.
Meanwhile, Kenney issued a stay-at-home order for the entire city on Sunday, his most dramatic effort yet to to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The order went into effect Monday at 8 a.m.
Saturday, Kenney said he and other members of the U.S. Council of Mayors have signed a letter to the federal government asking that $250 billion in federal aid be sent directly to cities, not to states.
"I think it's clear that the federal response has been deficient, with mixed messages and very slow actions," Kenney said.
Wednesday night, a spokesman announced the Philadelphia Wawa store on 2535 Aramingo Avenue was shut down after the store learned that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The store will remain closed temporarily for cleaning and disinfection. The store said the employee worked there "recently" but did not provide a specific time-frame. They are currently working with the Board of Health to take the necessary steps and notify customers and workers.
Montgomery County, PA
Another death in Mongtomery County was reported Saturday as the number of deceased in the county reached at least four. Officials did not immediately give details about the latest death.
The first was a 72-year-old man from Abington Township. The man, who had been hospitalized for several days, died on Saturday. The second coronavirus-related death in Montgomery County was announced on Wednesday: a 84-year-old Abington Township man with underlying health issues.
And the third was announced Thursday: a 62-year-old man from Whitemarsh Township. The fourth was announced Friday, that of the 95-year-old Cheltenham man.
Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said the county has moved to a "community spread model" when investigating new COVID-19 cases and will no longer report contact tracing or presumed route of exposure. This means health officials in the county are now assuming that any new COVID-19 case was exposed to it within Montgomery County.
A new testing site opened Saturday at Temple University's Ambler campus in Upper Dublin Township. Testing is for people who had known or suspected direct contact to a person with COVID-19, anyone with a recommendation from a doctor or healthcare provider and anyone experiencing a loss of taste, loss of smell and stomach issues.
You can find more details on the Montgomery County testing site, including how to register, here.
Among the early cases diagnosed in the county is that of a 35-year-old police officer at the Lower Providence Police Department who lives in Perkiomen Township. Also among Montgomery County's cases are a cardiologist working at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's King of Prussia Specialty Care site who saw multiple patients during the week of March 1 after overseas travel, CHOP said.
Delaware County, PA
Five deaths and at least 232 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Delaware County as of Saturday. The latest death was a 65-year-old Springfield Township man, officials said.
Two deaths were announced Friday: That of a 70-year-old woman from Ridley Township and that of a 63-year-old man from Middletown Township. Previously, an 85-year-old man and 86-year-old woman had died of the disease; both had been hospitalized at the time of their death.
Chester County's health department is helping Delaware County, which has no health department, respond to the outbreak.
Residents or organizations who want to donate protective and medical supplies and equipment to the county can call 1-800-253-3102 or email eoc@delcodes.org.
Chester County, PA
At least 110 people were reported as infected in Chester County. The county’s health department is reassuring residents that helping neighboring Delaware County will not affect service to Chester County residents.
"I do want to reassure all Chester County residents that this move will not in any way diminish the excellent services that our health department provides to us all," said Marian Moskowitz, chair of the Chester County Commissioners. "After all, we are all in this together."
Bucks County, PA
At least 152 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bucks County.
Berks County, PA
There were at least 65 cases in Berks County as of Friday.
Camden County, NJ
At least 23 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Camden County, which announced the first COVID-19 death in the county last week.
Freeholder Louis Cappelli Jr. did not reveal additional details on the person's identity.
Burlington County, NJ
At least three people have died and 115 have been infected in Burlington County, including at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.
The first two cases in the county were a 62-year-old man and his 60-year-old wife with a history of travel to Italy.
Gloucester County, NJ
New Jersey health officials reported at least one death and 51 positive cases in Gloucester County.
The state is working to reopen the shuttered Underwood Memorial Hospital in Woodbury, New Jersey. The facility, which could open in a month or less, would add 300 acute care beds to the state's total.
Cape May County, NJ
Cape May County has reported 10 cases of the new coronavirus.
The first person to test positive in the southernmost county in New Jersey was a 30-year-old man visiting from New York City, Cape May County health officials said.
Local officials used the first test as "a vivid reminder" for out-of-state visitors to stay home.
Atlantic County, NJ
At least 17 people in Atlantic County have been infected with coronavirus, state health officials reported.
The county also notified the Borgata Casino in Atlantic City that one of its table games employees tested positive, according to the Borgata's CEO in a letter to his employees Friday.
Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County currently has 634 cases of the new coronavirus. State health officials said a man in his 70s had died due to the virus.
Mercer County, NJ
Mercer County now has at least 168 diagnosed cases.
Cumberland County, NJ
Cumberland has reported one death and at least 11 cases of the new coronavirus.
Salem County, NJ
Salem County has reported three cases of the new coronavirus.