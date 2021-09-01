A battle over whether septic systems should be allowed to be a primary wastewater treatment option for new developments in the ever-growing western Middletown-Odessa-Townsend continued Tuesday night.
New Castle County Council dividedly approved reinstituting a moratorium on septic systems for new housing developments of more than five units, which affects many potential new communities in M.O.T. That three-year break expired on August 26.
A group of residents calling themselves the M.O.T. Alliance Committee spoke against banning septic systems.
Melissa Heller is a chemical engineering graduate from the University of Delaware.
"Per the EPA, when properly cited, designed, constructed, and operated, septic systems pose a relatively minor threat to drinking water sources."
Councilman Tim Sheldon was skeptical of her stance.
"When I was working in the field, we knew where the septic water was. You can say anything you want, I saw it, I experienced it. You cannot tell me sewers are not better than septic."
New Castle County Land Use General Manager Richard Hall told the council that if they allowed more septic systems, it would stymie the attempt to put in a sewer system down the line.
"Once you have an area sprawled out with septic systems across rural, or semi-rural lands, it makes it very hard to serve that land as infrastructure rises to serve it by central sewer.
Councilman John Cartier said the temporary nature of septic systems poses a problem in the longer-term.
"If you have a lot of these systems, like we currently do, someone gets the legacy cost of replacing that system. They have about a 20-year life span."
Stewart Ramsey, President of the New Castle County Farm Bureau said removing the septic option could reduce developers interest in land below the Canal, which could have adverse effects on the farming community that are being forced into grow or sell conversations.
"If you take property value away from the farmer, it will stand in the way of succession planning of farming families staying in agriculture going into the future."
Councilman Cartier said there's a better environmental impact from sewer lines over septic tanks.
"I view this ordinance as protecting the environment, and providing the opportunity for the next phrase of sewer development in southern New Castle County."
An initial vote to extend the moratorium into December and then reconsider failed by a 4 yes, 8 no, 1 absent vote.
The vote on the overall plan passed by an 8-4-1 margin.
Council members Cartier, Diller, Hollins, Kilpatrick, Sheldon, Smiley, Street, and Woods voted for, while the against votes came from Bell, Carter, Hartley-Nagle, and Tacket. Dee Durham was present but chose not to vote.
New Castle County Council is expected to tackle a longer-term growth plan over the next few weeks, potentially bringing the topic of sewer vs. septic back into the discussion.
Also at Tuesday's meeting, New Castle County voted to approve two developments.
One includes 18 new apartment units inside Windsor Forest near the corner of Route 273 and Edinburgh Drive in the Christiana/New Castle area, while 153 single family homes were approved for Copperleaf at Back Creek East and West along the south side of Churchtown Road west of Choptank Road in the ever-growing western corridor of New Castle County.
Council also voted to require all senior level employees of New Castle County to live within the county. They will grandfather in current lead staffers, and did allow for a few exemptions including schools and the economic environment around moving.