Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 79F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 62F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected.