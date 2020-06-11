In February, Wesley College President Robert Clark indicated a merger was possible between the financially strapped Dover based private college and another institution he wasn't at liberty to name.
Clark said the merger was one avenue for the school's plan for sustainability and growth.
Now, Delaware State University officials said a decision on whether to acquire Wesley could be made by the end of the month.
Spokesman Carlos Holmes said DSU has been exploring acquiring Wesley since February.
"That exploration is still ongoing and a decision as to whether the acquisition will be pursued in earnest could be made by the end of this month," Holmes said in a statement to WDEL.
Holmes said until that decision was made the school would have no further comment.
DelState is one of the historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and was founded in 1891. It's current student enrollment is about 5-thousand.
Wesley is a private college founded in 1873 with approximately 1,150 students.