The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) said for the second month in a row the number of hospitalizations, test positivity rates, and the 7-day average of new cases related to COVID, have declined.
- Total positive cases since March 11, 2020: 305,517*
- 7-day daily average of new positive cases: 196.1, a decrease of 83.3 average new positive cases reported since Aug 18, 2022
- 7-day daily average for the percentage of total positive tests: 12.5 percentage points, a decrease of 5.9 percentage points reported since Aug 18, 2022
There are currently 121 people hospitalized with COVID in Delaware, with 14 of them in critical condition.
The state's COVID death toll is at 3,080, with 44 more added since last month, however, 33 of those were the result of a vital statistics review between June and August.
According to DPH the number of adult Delawareans fully vaccinated is at 80%.
- Total number of doses administered in Delaware: 1,893,787
- Percentage of Delawareans 5+ who are fully vaccinated (CDC data): 75.1%
- Percentage of Delawareans 12+ who are fully vaccinated (CDC data): 79.2%
- Percentage of Delawareans 18+ who are fully vaccinated (CDC data): 80.7%
- Percent of Delawareans who are fully vaccinated (CDC data): 70.9%
Recently, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) authorized the new bivalent boosters from Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna, which target two strains of COVID 19: the original strain of the virus, and two of the Omicron variants (BA.4 and BA.5), currently, the most widespread variants in the world.
Information about boosters can be found at the DPH COVID website.