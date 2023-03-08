heating thermostat stock photo
Delawareans can expect a cheaper natural gas bill by April 1st after the Delaware Public Service Commission approved a 23% decrease in Delmarva Power's costs.

After an unseasonably warm winter and natural gas prices being lower than anticipated, the average resident will now be paying around $5.41 less.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, heating accounts for the largest portion of consumers' utility bills.

It is recommended that home owners replace dirty furnace filters, weather-strip doors and windows, and close vents and doors of unoccupied areas to save additionally on your next bill.

