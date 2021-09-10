A deer has tested positive for rabies in Rehoboth Beach, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.
DPH said the white-tailed deer was removed from a residential property September 1, 2021, near Kings Creek Circle and Road 273.
The deer tested positive for rabies a week later on September 8, according to public health officials.
This marks the second rabid animal identified in Sussex County. Earlier this week, DPH announced a fox tested positive for rabies in Greenwood after it bit a human.
So far, 11 animals were confirmed to be rabid in Delaware this year. They include raccoon, a skunk, a fox, three carts and three bats, and now this deer.