A commission is accepting applications for a share of about $3,000,000 currently available from the Delaware Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission.
Grants and intragovernmental transfers of $100,000 or less will be considered by the Commission and members of five committees: behavioral health resources, budgeting and reporting, governance, local governments and public outreach and community input.
Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long and Attorney General Kathy Jennings co-chair the POSDC, which will accept applications until December 31st, 2022.
“I’m proud of the work that my office has done to hold Big Pharma accountable and to secure significant funds to combat the opioid crisis in Delaware — but securing money is only half the battle,” Jennings said. “The Commission is more than a steward of a precious public resource; it is a voice for the people of Delaware, who have paid the real price of the opioid crisis.”
Information about how to apply and what is permitted is available at the POSDC website.
“I have focused my time in public office on helping those who are suffering from addiction and mental health challenges,” Hall-Long said. “After years of hard work by Attorney General Jennings we now have access to these settlement funds to provide much needed help to those in Delaware affected by the opioid crisis. As the Chair of the Behavioral Health Consortium which oversees the Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission (POSDC), I am looking forward to working with our partners to make sure every dollar is used to help build back up the communities who have been most affected.”
More details were released by the Lieutenant Governor's office:
Permitted Uses
Money in the Impact Fund must be used for activities in one or more of the
following categories:
- Opioid addiction prevention.
- The following opioid addiction services:
- Inpatient and outpatient treatment programs and facilities, including short-term and long-term residential treatment programs and recovery residences.
- Services relating to treating substance use disorder for the underinsured and uninsured.
- Emergency assistance relating to prescription opioids, including purchasing pharmaceuticals used to reverse the effect of an opioid overdose.
- Peer support programs.
- Services to address adverse social determinants of health which act as a barrier to recovery, including family support services.
Prohibited Uses
-Money in the Opioid Funds may not be used to supplant existing state or local government funding.
-Money in the Settlement Fund may not be used in a manner inconsistent with the terms of the settlement, judgment, confirmation order, or other governing document.