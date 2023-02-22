The Delaware Bar exam will now be administered twice a year, and other revisions are also contemplated based on recommendations from the Delaware Board of Bar Examiners.
The goal was to keep Delaware Competitive in attracting top legal talent and to keep Delawareans who are interested in the law from going elsewhere.
"Delaware is the only state to hold the bar exam just once a year. This can frustrate applicants because if they fail to pass the exam, which may be required for them to keep or land a job in Delaware, they have to wait a full year before they can try again,” Chief Justice Seitz said. “The Bar Exam is not supposed to be a barrier to entering the profession but is supposed to be a test of an applicant’s ability to successfully practice law in Delaware and I believe these reforms will help better reflect that purpose.”
The essay portion of the exam is reduced from eight essays to four, covering 10 areas of law instead of 14.
"We will continue to have admission standards at the highest level," Delaware State Bar Association President Chuck Durante said. "The passing score still is at the top of the nation."
"When you look at national trends, it's clear that we need to keep up."
(Supreme Court order adopting recommendations HERE)
(Delaware Board of Bar Examiners memo to Supreme Court HERE)
Other changes, as outlined by the Delaware Judiciary:
• Going forward the exam will be offered twice a year (currently it is only
offered in July; starting in 2024 it will also be offered in February).
• The “cut” or passing score for the exam will be reduced from a scale of
145 to 143.
• The essay portion of the exam will be reduced from eight essays to four
and the number of topics that could be tested in those essays will be
reduced from 14 areas of the law to 10 areas of the law.
In addition, the Supreme Court also adopted several recommended reforms to the admissions process for attorneys. Those include:
• A modification of the clerkship requirements, reducing it from a 21-
week commitment to 12 weeks.
• A reduction in the “checklist” of activities for candidates – where
potential lawyers need to sit in on certain legal proceedings – from a
mandatory list of 25 items to 18 out of 30 potential items.
• A reduction in the late application fee from $1,400 for law school
graduates to $900, and from $1,600 for attorneys admitted in another
jurisdiction to $1,000.
There will also be other internal changes, such as partnering with the National
Conference of Bar Examiners in the application process to compile the “character and fitness” application for the Board’s review.