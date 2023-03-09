New legislation in the Delaware General Assembly (House Bill 80) seeks to address pregnancy-related complications, as well as health disparities.
It involves covering care offered by doulas. A doula is a trained, non-clinical professional who is often sought by Black parents who are expecting a child. A bill introduced in the House of Representatives would require Medicaid to cover doula services.
House Majority Whip Melissa Minor-Brown, D-New Castle - who is a nurse - said eligible doula services would include three pre-natal and three post-partum visits, as well as presence through labor and birth. She believes expanded coverage of doula services could help bring down the disproportionately higher rates of maternal and infant mortality affecting the Black population compared to the white population.
“Doulas are specifically trained to provide personalized care for pregnant women throughout their pregnancy, during labor and postpartum. They are a vital part of the pregnancy process for a growing number of residents, especially Black women,” Minor-Brown said. “Black women made up one of every four women giving birth in Delaware between 2011 and 2018, but made up half of the mothers who died in childbirth. The Delaware Black infant mortality rate is three times higher than the white infant mortality rate. Those statistics should be alarming to everyone. Doulas are an important part of how we can address pregnancy-related mortality, and requiring Medicaid to provide this coverage will ensure that every parent who wants to use a doula will have access to one.”
The Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance would be required to establish a certification process and set a reimbursement rate for doula services.
“Doulas save lives – especially the lives of Black women,” Senator Marie Pinkney, D-New Castle said. She is lead Senate sponsor. “Every birthing person should be able to afford this lifesaving service, and I am grateful to the Delaware Division of Medicaid for taking steps to implement doula coverage for all Delawareans.”