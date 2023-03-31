Insurance providers including Medicaid would be required to cover abortions and related services, under new legislation filed in the Delaware General Assembly.
The bill also would ensure that no co-pay, deductible or cost-sharing would be required. Certain employers could be exempted if the requirements conflict with their "bona fide" religious beliefs and practices.
“The fundamental core of abortion rights is that reproductive care is healthcare, period. Once you acknowledge how important and vital these services are to thousands of women across Delaware, it’s easy to understand why it’s critical that we protect those rights and take steps to increase access, especially given the movement across the nation to block access,” Representative Melissa Minor-Brown, D- New Castle said. “The lack of insurance coverage creates a barrier to services for low- and moderate-income women, many of whom already are struggling with access to reproductive care. HB 110 will tear down those barriers in Delaware and ensure that no one is denied the reproductive care they need and deserve.”
“Since 2017, Delaware's legislators have been steadfast in their commitment to protect abortion access. Despite the added protections we passed through the legislature in the wake of the Dobbs decision, cost remains a significant barrier,” Senator Kyle Evans Gay, D-Talleyville said “Community organizations have tried to step in to fill this role, but they cannot meet the need for the high volume of requests each week. Without Medicaid funding for abortion, we are denying equal access to abortion services.”