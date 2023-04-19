A firearms training program and a permit would be required to purchase a handgun in Delaware, under legislation introduced in the Delaware General Assembly.
Senate Bill 2 will be heard in a Senate committee next Wednesday. A similar measure made it through the Senate last year but stalled before it reached the governor's desk.
The new bill addresses affordability concerns, and would require the Department of Safety and Homeland Security to provide vouchers to cover the full cost of firearms training for anyone whose household income is less than 200% of the federal poverty guideline. There would be no application fee for the permit.
The Democratic Majority Whips in the Senate and House - Elizabeth "Tizzy" Lockman and Melissa Minor-Brown - are the lead sponsors.
“After more than 30 children and adults were murdered in Texas and New York, the Delaware General Assembly and Governor John Carney took several historic steps last year to prevent the mass shootings that have gripped our nation for years from occurring here in the First State,” Lockman said. “What we haven’t addressed are the murders, suicides and gun crimes we see here in Delaware on an almost daily basis – the vast majority of them committed with handguns, This legislation will help to stem the incremental bloodshed and devastation that’s already occurring in Delaware by helping to keep deadly weapons away from people intent on harming themselves and others.”
"Whenever we engage in a debate about gun safety measures, firearm advocates talk a lot about responsible gun owners. Part of being a responsible gun owner is passing the necessary background checks and understanding how to safely operate a handgun,” Minor-Brown said. “In almost every aspect of our lives, people must undergo some version of training: to operate machinery, for medical purposes, to drive, to serve alcohol, and many other activities. Requiring people who want to buy a firearm to take a training course isn’t some undue burden; it’s basic common sense to learn how to safely load, use and store a lethal weapon, which will make both the gun owners and the public safer.”