Delaware's Commissioner of Correction for the past two years plans to step down later this month.
Monroe Hudson was deputy commissioner for two years before he was confirmed as commissioner in 2021. He also had a lengthy career with Delaware State Police.
“Monroe is a dedicated leader with more than three decades of distinguished service to our state —beginning and now concluding his law enforcement career as the Commissioner of Correction,” Governor John Carney said. “I’ve had the honor of working with Monroe throughout his thirty-one years at the Delaware State Police and with the Department of Correction. I’d like to congratulate and thank Monroe for his tireless commitment to making Delaware a safer and stronger place."
Deputy Commissioner Terra Taylor becomes acting commissioner until the governor nominates a permanent replacement.
“I also want to thank Terra for her willingness to step into this role. I am confident her years of experience within the Department of Correction — from her time as a Probation Officer to Chief of Community Corrections to Deputy Commissioner — will make her a strong leader for the Department,” Carney added.
Hudson as commissioner addressed several priorities at the DOC: recruitment and retention, safety and well-being of staff, community outreach, vocational training for offenders, and making the best use of available technology.