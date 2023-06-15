A proposal to add a Green Amendment to the Delaware took a step forward Wednesday, although it has some opposition as well as concern about possible effects.
The House Administration Committee released House Bill 220. Its House sponsor, Representative Madinah Wilson-Anton, D- Newark / Bear, stated one of its goals:
"...to advance better government decision-making that will advance economic development that is in the community interest in a way that avoids environmental pollution and harm and as a result avoids the cost, health harms, lost property values, diminished quality of life and other adverse impacts of pollution and environmental degradation."
“When we talk about the inherent rights that each of us enjoy, we sometimes distill things down to the Declaration of Independence’s ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.’ Our ability to enjoy life in Delaware in large part is tied to our enjoyment and use of our natural resources, including our state parks, national wildlife refuges, rivers, lakes and streams, and the beaches along the coastline,” Wilson-Anton added. “At the same time, we’re facing a climate crisis that is threatening the very way of life that so many of us enjoy and often take for granted. That’s why we need a Green Amendment in Delaware. We need to enshrine these rights as being vital for our survival. This is literally about the air we breathe and the water we drink. Many of the bills we are considering right now will take direct action, but adding this to the Delaware Constitution will guide current and future generations to continue fighting for our environment.”
According to its sponsors, the Green Amendment continues a series of environmental bills that set ambitious greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals.
Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse said the department was opposed to the legislation, stating that the constitutional amendment could open up the department as well as producers who are currently protected by Delaware's Right to Farm legislation to litigation.
"We all want clean water and clean air, but this legislation I think would have a major impact on producers around the state," Scuse said.
Amending the constitution requires two-thirds passage in both chambers, in two consecutive Delaware General Assemblies.
“Delaware is now on the leading edge of the national movement to recognize environmental rights as fundamental, inalienable rights deserving the same highest protection that is currently given to speech, religious, civil and property rights,” Green Amendments For The Generations founder Maya van Rossum said. “Passage through the House Administration Committee for the Delaware Green Amendment comes at a pivotal moment in time when the devastating impacts of climate change have become impossible to ignore.”