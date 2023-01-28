The last day of January will also be the final day for COVID-19 call centers operated by the Delaware Division of Public Health.
The Vaccine Center and COVID-19 Call Center have been getting fewer and fewer calls. The special phone numbers started up in 2020.
Information about Coronavirus and vaccinations can still be obtained online at de.gov/coronavirus, by sending an email to coronavirus.delaware.gov/contact, DPHCall@delaware.gov, Vaccine@Delaware.gov, or by calling 2 1 1.
“The COVID-19 call center has provided an invaluable service to Delawareans throughout the pandemic who had so many questions about this new disease,” Interim DPH Director Dr. Rick Hong said. “We started with multiple call center operators, even having to open a separate Vaccine Call Center when the vaccine program rolled out. However, significantly lower call volume concerning COVID-19 as the pandemic wanes and evolves is allowing us to re-allocate personnel to other critical health work. Most people are accessing information through the web however, we remain dedicated to answering COVID-19 related questions through our email resource boxes, which will continue to be monitored. We will also continue to communicate COVID-19 information to Delawareans using media and community partners, to encourage them to practice health safety by getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu, staying home when sick, and wearing a mask in public areas if they feel sick and must go out.”
More information from DPH:
Resources:
Individuals with general questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1, individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email delaware211@uwde.org. Hours of operation are:
- Monday - Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
For the latest on Delaware's response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.