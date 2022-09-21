The Delaware Department of Correction and the Delaware Office of Animal Welfare are investigating the death of a DOC K9.
According to the Department of Correction, K9 Lux was found deceased Sunday by his handler inside a marked DOC K9 vehicle. Corrections officials said the vehicle was parked on the grounds of James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna and was secured and idling.
K9 Lux was a three-year-old Belgian Malinois.
"This tragic incident is currently under investigation by the Delaware Department of Correction and the Delaware Office of Animal Welfare to determine the circumstances surrounding K9 Lux's death," the DOC said in a statement.