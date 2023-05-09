The Delaware Department of Correction has enacted three-year contracts with a provider of medical care, behavioral health care and substance use disorder treatment for people who are supervised by the Department.
VitalCore Health Strategies, based in Topeka Kansas, was the winner of what the DOC called a comprehensive bid review process. Four providers responded to the Request for Proposals last December. The others were Centurion of Delaware, Wexford Health Sources, and YesCare.
“The Delaware Department of Correction is committed to comprehensive healthcare services that provide treatment and promote wellness,” Delaware Commissioner of Correction Monroe Hudson Jr. said. “VitalCore Health Services was built from ground up as a correctional healthcare company and has developed a strong track record of success providing high quality medical and behavioral healthcare to patients. We look forward to our partnership with VitalCore to advance this important work at the best value for Delaware taxpayers."
The three-year agreement begins July 1st. The transition between Centurion and VitalCore will take place during May and June.
“VitalCore Health Strategies, LLC is extremely excited and pleased to have been awarded the contracts to provide correctional healthcare and behavioral healthcare services to incarcerated individuals in the facilities operated by the Delaware Department of Correction,” VitalCare Health Strategies CEO Viola Riggin said. “VitalCore leaders are looking forward to a positive working relationship with DOC officials and to providing an exceptional quality of medical and behavioral healthcare to the DOC population. VitalCore is proud to emphasize our proactive approach and “doing the right thing the first time.” We share the same goals as the DOC to provide quality patient care, and we will demonstrate our passion for this work in our daily services.”
Additionally, according to the DOC, it acknowledges Centurion "for partnering with the DOC over the past three years to navigate the historic healthcare challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic while assisting the DOC in developing and launching the redesigned statewide substance abuse treatment program “Road 2 Recovery”, substantially increasing Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) for incarcerated individuals, and embracing innovations including including telemedicine to meet patient treatment needs,"