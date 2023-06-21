A transaction at the Delaware DMV can also make you an eligible voter.
According to the Delaware Department of Elections, under terms of state law, beginning Wednesday automatic voter registration begins at DMV locations and online with the myDMV account. If someone is not registered to vote in Delaware, they will become automatically registered if they apply for a driver's license, renewal, ID card or learner's permit.
The information obtained by the DMV will be forwarded to the Department of Elections, which will review each record transfer. Eligible voters will be notified that they are now registered and, indeed, eligible to vote. They also would get a form to update their registration, choose a party affiliation, or cancel the voter registration if they wish.
“As a result of the enactment of the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, any U.S. citizen residing in the State of Delaware, who met the eligibility requirements, was afforded the opportunity to register to vote while obtaining or renewing a Delaware driver license, learners permit, or identification card. AVR will streamline the process for those who qualify,” Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles Director Jana Simpler said.
Anyone with questions may contact the Delaware Department of Elections at 302-739-4277.