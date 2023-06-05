Taking data and transforming it into action is the goal of Delaware's Children's Department, Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health and Department of Education as the state tries to keep young people from overdosing.
A mid-year update hosted by DSAM in Milford placed the focus on education and prevention measures to help families and young people by taking data and transforming it into action.
"A strong, healthy Delaware means everyone has the chance to be successful and follow their dreams and that starts with our kids,” Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long said. Hall-Long chairs the Delaware Behavioral Health Consortium.
University of Delaware Drug and Health Studies Associate Scientist Dr. Rochelle Brittingham presented results of recent studies which show that the rate of self-reported drug use school-aged people has decreased. However, attitudes about abuse seem to be more casual: 56% of high schoolers believe using prescription drugs without a prescription poses "a great risk," 37% think it's a "slight or moderate risk," and 7% think it poses "no risk at all."
Delaware Secretary of Education Mark Holodick said schools need to be an active partner in helping kids and families "navigate the changing landscape of substance abuse." He noted that students spend an average of 1,000 hours a year in school, and there is a great opportunity.
Delaware Children's Department Secretary Josette Manning took note of CDC findings which indicate that although middle-school and high-school aged young people in the U.S. reported using fewer illicit drugs in 2020, there have been increasing rates of overdose deaths in that age group in following years.
“The data is shocking,” Manning said. “We must take action to help our children. The best way for parents to safeguard their children is to educate themselves and to talk openly with their children about drugs and alcohol, long before they start experimenting with it.”
DSAM Director Joanna Champney highlighted a Talk2KidsAboutDrugs tool kit, which is available at HelpisHereDE.com
Delaware Hopeline can be reached at 1-833-9-HOPEDE. 988 is the national suicide prevention line if an individual is in crisis and needs immediate support.
“We know that young people’s brains are still developing well into their early 20’s, and education alone is not enough during years when impulse control is still developing. So providing meaningful activities for teens is crucial," Delaware Health and Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik said. "The more we can build social safety nets around our teens, where they connect with caring adults and learn positive skills, the more we lower the risk of teens turning to unhealthy behaviors.”