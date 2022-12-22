This is turning out to be the "most wonderful time of the year" at the gas pump.
The average price of a gallon of regular grade at the self-service pumps in Delaware is below $3.00 for the first time since September of 2021. This recent drop comes as AAA Mid-Atlantic projected that nearly 293,000 Delawareans will travel 50 miles or more from home for the holidays.
Driver demand, falling crude oil prices and various other factors have led to the recent decline in gas prices, which have come down 14 cents in the past week, about 64 cents in the past month, and way down from just short of $5.00 a gallon six months ago.
“Motorists have undoubtedly felt the pain at the pump this year,” AAA Mid-Atlantic Public and Government Affairs Manager Jana Tidwell said. “Downward movement in gas prices will definitely make a difference for many people, especially ahead of the busy year-end holiday travel period when AAA expects nearly 293,000 Delawareans will travel 50 miles or more by car for the holidays, representing more than 90% of all travelers.”
Regarding the travel prediction, AAA defines the year-end holiday travel period as between December 23rd and January 2nd.
“This year, travel time will be extended due to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays,” Tidwell added. “With hybrid work schedules, we are seeing more people take long weekends to travel because they can work remotely at their destination and be more flexible with the days they depart and return.”