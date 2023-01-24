Delaware lawmakers are hoping to keep the public engaged, as more bills make their way to legislative committees at the start of a new General Assembly.
Virtual hearings that began during the COVID-19 have evolved into hybrid meetings. Comment may be given in-person at Legislative Hall in Dover, or by live-stream.
The House and Senate, however, have slight differences in how they accept public comment virtually. More instructions are available at the General Assembly's website.
“One of the things we recognized during the pandemic was that by providing a way for residents to watch and participate in their government remotely, more and more people were able to stay informed and have their voices heard. We had record attendance and participation in our committee meetings, and it’s something that we are eager to continue to provide,” House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst, D-Bear said. “We understand it’s a difficult commitment to ask someone to take off work, arrange childcare or coordinate transportation to get to Dover to watch a hearing and offer public comment. By providing livestreamed proceedings and a way for residents to offer comment remotely, we are bringing their government directly to them and allowing them to be a part of the process wherever they might be. That is a big win for transparency.”
Citizens are also strongly encouraged to submit written comments by email at HouseCommitteeComment@dekaware,gov before or up to the close of business the day after a committee hearing takes place. All public comments will be incorporated into the committee meeting record.