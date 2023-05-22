Delaware's Republican Party leadership sees opportunity in 2024, with no Democratic incumbent at the top of the ballot.
In a statement, Delaware GOP Chair Julianne Murray recognizes Carper for his years of service and "salutes his commitment to helping others, and his years of service to the Delaware Community," even if the GOP did not often agree with his legislative priorities. In the statement, the Republican Party Chair says the Democratic party has changed since Carper was first elected to Congress in 1982 - there was work across the aisle.
Murray says the GOP has been preparing to give Delaware voters a choice between what she calls "the New Democrat Party, and a very different alternative" when Carper's successor is elected."
Murray's full statement follows:
“The Delaware Republican Party recognizes U.S. Senator Tom Carper for his years of public service. We salute Senator Carper’s commitment to helping others and his years of service to the Delaware Community even if we did not often agree with his legislative priorities.
The Democrat Party has changed since Tom was elected to the House of Representatives in 1982. It is not the party it was when he started his career. Tom stood for small government, worked across the aisle with Republicans in the U.S. House and the Delaware General Assembly, and occasionally voted independently of the party. That has changed too! Today, the Democrat Party and Washington D.C. are very different.
We have been preparing to give the Delaware voters a choice between the New Democrat Party and a very different alternative when we elect Tom Carper’s successor.”