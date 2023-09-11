A federal judge has rejected a legal challenge to a year-old Delaware law that removed a liability shield for the gun industry.
U.S. District Court Judge Richard Andrews released an opinion Friday rejecting what is known as the KeKe Anderson Safe Firearms Sales Act. Anderson was a bystander when gunfire was exchanged in 2016. The weapon had been straw-purchased at Cabela's.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation challenged the law which repealed special immunity that had shielded gun dealers. Judge Andrews said in his opinion that the Foundation lacked standing.
The Attorney General's Office called the National Shooting Sports Foundation a gun industry front group.
“Sometimes the facts of a case tell you all you need to know,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “The gun lobby claims to speak for gun owners, but at day’s end its masters have always been corporate and its priority is protecting profits, full stop. This kind of liability shield is unexampled in Delaware law. It is a massive giveaway to a special interest that gives the people of this state nothing in return. The gun lobby will continue to fight for their profits. We will continue to fight for our neighbors.”