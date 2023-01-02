The Delaware House of Representatives will trim down to 21 committees for the start of the new session next week.
House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, D- Rehoboth Beach, said Monday that the former Manufactured Housing Committee will be merged with the Housing Committee. The Energy Committee will be consolidated into a new Natural Resources and Energy Committee.
Schwartzkopf also announced committee chairs, vice-chairs and memberships to the committees, which is where bills start to take shape before they are voted upon on the House floor. He said more than half of the committees will be chaired by women, and a person of color will chair or vice-chair 13 committees, showing the "historic diversity" of the House.
Five first- and second-term representatives will serve as committee vice-chairs for the first time.
“Our committees are a vital first stop for bills, where ideas are brought and publicly vetted, providing residents an opportunity to weigh in on measures and committee members an opportunity to ask questions and help shape the legislation that ultimately moves forward to become law,” Schwartzkopf said. “These committee leaders and members reflect the historic diversity of our chamber and will ensure that the interests of residents throughout the state are heard on various issues.”
The 152nd Delaware General Assembly begins Tuesday, January 10th.