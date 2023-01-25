The full Delaware House of Representatives is now set to vote on a proposal to allow adults to recreationally use marijuana.
The majority on the House Health and Human Development Committee voted to release the bill following a hearing Wednesday, just days after it was introduced.
Lawmakers had the opportunity to raise their questions, and some people spoke during a public hearing.
Representative Jeff Hilovsky, R- Oak Orchard, Long Neck, Angola, cast a vote against releasing the measure after raising a concern.
"We know that marijuana directly affects brain health. We know it directly affects learning. We know it directly affects memory," Hilovsky, a retired eye doctor, said.
Representative Charles Postles, R-Milford, touched upon research which indicates that an adult's brain continues to develop after age 21 - for several years, in fact.
"My concern is for what we would be doing to our children and grandchildren in enabling them to use this very serious and toxic THC at an age when their brain is not developed," Postles said.
Concern was also raised about traffic safety and health implications experienced in states like Colorado, which has allowed adults to possess personal-use amounts of marijuana for ten years. The sponsor of House Bill 1, Representative Ed Osienski, D-Newark and Brookside, said that state's lawmakers have gone back several times to identify issues and address them, and the same could happen in Delaware. He and other supporters have said that Delaware continues to lose millions of dollars in revenue and job-creation potential as long as the black market controls the sale of cannabis.
The bill may be scheduled for a vote in the House in March, shortly after lawmakers return from six weeks of Joint Finance Committee hearings. House Bill 2, the Delaware Marijuana Control Act, was released by a separate House committee Tuesday.